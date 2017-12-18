Rebecca Smith

London Gatwick Airport has revealed that Friday 22 December will be its busiest day for flights over the festive period, with passengers planning to take advantage of the long Christmas weekend.

The airport is expecting over two million passengers to travel through the airport over the festive period, and nearly 67,000 of those are set to depart from the airport on 22 December.

The date is also expected to be a hectic time to travel on the roads, according to the RAC, which has dubbed the day "Frantic Friday".

It is forecasting up to 1.25m leisure journeys on top of those leaving work, with the RAC telling motorists to avoid travelling on the 22 December if possible.

Read more: Drivers warned of "Frantic Friday" with Christmas getaway gridlock expected

Gatwick said it is also planning for higher passenger traffic on Christmas Day, with a six per cent rise on the date last year, as it gears up for what it is forecasting will be its busiest Christmas on record. The airport marks its holiday period as the 15 December 2017 to 3 January 2018.

Among the popular destinations for passengers jetting off over the festive break, Gatwick said Oakland, San Francisco was its biggest growing long-haul destination, followed by St Lucia and Fort Lauderdale.

As for short-haul picks, Ivalo in Lapland was the top choice, followed by Antalya in Turkey and Marsa Alam in Egypt.

Gatwick's chief commercial officer Guy Stephenson said: "Every Christmas we welcome millions of people through Gatwick Airport but this festive season is set to be our biggest ever. We’re excited to be part of these journeys and our staff will be on hand to make their experiences as seamless as ever and make sure their breaks get off to an enjoyable start."

Read more: Rail passengers are being sold tickets for trains that won't run