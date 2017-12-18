Lynsey Barber

Who doesn't love a good statistic?

Shining a light on the unexpected, putting big subject matters into perspective, number crunchers have a tough job - not least in a year when experts are derided and everything is labelled fake news.

But the experts are celebrating the best of the best, with two top stats chosen as the best of the year, in an annual award by the Royal Statistical Society (yes, that is a thing).

For any non-number nerds, fear not, this one was even tweeted by Kim Kardashian, showing just how far a good statistic can go.

69

That's the number of Americans killed every year, on average, by, ahem, lawnmowers. And that compares to the two killed by jihadist immigrants. Before the celebrity's viral tweet, the figures came from an article published by Richard Todd in the Huffington Post at a time when tensions were running high from Trump's travel ban plans.

"Everyone on the panel was particularly taken by this statistic and its insight into risk - a key concept in both statistics and everyday life," said Liberty Vittert of the University of Glasgow and one of the judging panel.

"When you consider that this figure was put into the public domain by Kim Kardashian, it becomes even more powerful because it shows anyone, statistician or not, can use statistics to illustrate an important point and illuminate the bigger picture."

0.1

Also making the cut as the best from the UK was this percentage, which represents the land area in the UK that is densely built upon.

Revealed by University of Sheffield professor Alasdair Rae in his work A Land Cover Atlas of the United Kingdom, it adds a new and alternative perspective on a pressing issue, said the judges.

"The strength in this statistic is its surprise element. I think the figure is far smaller than most people will have expected. Whatever side of the argument you sit on, this statistic gives true insight into the landscape of the United Kingdom," said David Spiegelhalter, president of the RSS.

Data nerds can check out the other highly commended stats here.