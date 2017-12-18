Alys Key

American chocolate giant Hershey has announced a deal to take over Tyrrells crisps owner Amplify Snack Brands for $1.6bn (£1.2bn).

The acquisition values Amplify at a 71 per cent premium on its last closing price, at $12 a share.

Amplify is known in the US for making SkinnyPop popcorn, and a range of other snack foods. Last year it bought UK crisps brand Tyrrells for £300m.

Hershey, meanwhile, is famous for its chocolate heritage and flagship products including Hershey's Kisses and Reese's Peanut Buttercups.

It is estimated that the takeover could yield $20m in synergies over the next two years.

But it has turned its attentions towards snack foods and the US eating market experiences growth in the food-to-go sector.

Hershey has already made some acquisitions in the area, buying Krave Pure Foods and barkThins.

But the acquisition of Amplify will mark a bigger bet on the snacking space, as well as one of the first big moves by new chief executive Michele Buck.

Today Buck commented: “The acquisition of Amplify and its product portfolio is an important step in our journey to becoming an innovative snacking powerhouse as together it will enable us to bring scale and category management capabilities to a key sub-segment of the warehouse snack aisle."

Tom Ennis, chief executive of Amplify said the deal would give the company a chance to grow.

“This transaction is a continuation of our mission as Hershey also believes in bringing to consumers great-tasting snacks made with the best ingredients possible," he said. "Hershey is a great cultural partner for Amplify and I’m excited for our team who will have access to Hershey’s marketing and go-to-market resources to take our brands to the next level.”

