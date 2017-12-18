Rebecca Smith

Bumper cyber attacks against infrastructure, US protectionism, and North Korea escalation have been flagged as the key risks facing businesses globally next year, by a specialist risk consultancy.

Control Risks has today released its annual risk world map providing a political and security risk forecast for business leaders and policymakers across the globe.

The key risks facing businesses in 2018 North Korea escalation - Control Risks said war on the Korean Peninsula is unlikely, but added that the risks of miscalculation and accidental escalation are the highest they’ve been since North Korean leader Kim Jong-un assumed power. Large-scale cyber attacks against infrastructure - With this year peppered with significant "but random disruptive attacks", the report said 2018 could see large cyber attacks on the cards "but in a more powerful, targeted and disruptive manner". National infrastructure systems are particularly at risk, though for the UK specifically, Control Risks said attacks are unlikely due to a lack of significant international conflict involving the UK. US protectionism - While saying this was unlikely to occur, the risk consultancy said the threat was there of President Donald Trump pulling the US out of the North American Free Trade Agreement and the World Trade Organisation, and going after China on trade, "causing profound disruption to international commerce". Regional rivalries in the Middle East – The Saudi Arabia and Iran rivalry is set to "inform and inflame conflicts and enmities in Syria, Lebanon, Iraq and Yemen". Personalised leadership – The emergence of a collection of assertive world leaders who "rely heavily on nationalism" is flagged as another risk, with Control Risks saying they often find foreign firms "convenient targets".

Richard Fenning, chief executive of Control Risks, said that the world is about to enter "a year of geo-political fragility that has the potential to trigger shockwaves to global stability and business confidence".

He said:

The biggest risk is that the next world order will be imposed, not agreed, set-off by further nuclear brinksmanship between the US and North Korea, or wide scale destabilisation in the Middle East because of escalating Iran-Saudi Arabia rivalry. While these events are unlikely, what is certain is that global dynamics and perceptions of risk are being shaped by a more robust, personalised and unpredictable style of political leadership in many parts of the world, making business planning very difficult.

As for the impact of Brexit, Control Risks said UK firms exposed to Europe will have to ramp up their scenario-based contingency planning, while continental Europeans trading with the UK will "need to add urgency" to their trading options review.

World map of security and political risk by country for the year ahead

(Click or tap to view the full-sized version.)

Europe map of security and political risk by country for the year ahead

(Click or tap to view the full-sized version.)

