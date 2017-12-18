Lynsey Barber

Ever sat at work and felt less than satisfied?

Getting frustrated by all those trips to the gym being ruined by spending all day stuck sedentary at a desk?

Well, you're not alone. Nearly a third of us are feeling fat and unhappy at work, it turns out.

Most are blaming that desk for the bloat, the survey of more than 1,000 people by CV Library found, while 40 per cent say they just can't fit in the time to exercise because of long days working.

A similar proportion blamed too much snacking while 31 per cent put it down to eating more because of work stress. 28 per cent even blamed their fellow co-workers for tempting them to eat unhealthy snacks they brought into work.

“Living a healthy lifestyle can sometimes feel like a job in itself, so it’s unsurprising to see that work has an impact on the eating and exercise habits of many of the nation’s professionals. That said, it’s worrying to learn that such a high percentage are unhappy as a result," said CV Library's Lee Biggins.

As for other reasons for feeling unhappy at work, overwork, a poor work-life balance, a poor company culture and long commute were blamed.

It follows a survey of mental health in the workplace which revealed that workers are more comfortable talking to colleagues about sex, money and religion than they were about mental health issues.

"During the Christmas party season we’ll be around our colleagues more than usual," said Sue Baker, director of charity Time to Change.

"This year, we want people to push the conversation beyond what went on at the office party and find out how their colleagues are really doing. Christmas is branded the most wonderful time of the year but it can be challenging and stressful for those of us struggling with mental health problems or with life stresses."