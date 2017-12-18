Rebecca Smith

Heathrow Airport has announced steps to overhaul its service for disabled passengers, after the aviation regulator found the London airport rated poorly in its services for disabled travellers.

The airport is rolling out new services including lanyards for passengers with hidden disabilities, specialised signage to flag special assistance areas, and an on-demand service for British Sign Language translators as it plugs £23m into a contract with special assistance partner OmniServ.

The lanyard is part of a service initiated at Gatwick, which has been rolled out at other UK airports too, with special assistance staff and security officers at Heathrow now trained to identify it so they can provide help, or allow passengers wearing the lanyard more time or space as they travel through the airport.

The number of passengers requiring special assistance at Heathrow is rising by around eight per cent annually, according to the airport. For 2017, it recorded over one million requests, which Heathrow said was higher than any other European airport.

The measures taken come off the back of a Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) report in August which found the airport had failed to meet expectations on waiting times and customer satisfaction among disabled passengers.

While the majority of UK airports were deemed to offer "very good" or "good" service for disabled passengers, Heathrow was rated "poor", alongside Manchester, East Midlands and Exeter airports.

The regulator said it would be monitoring airports' progress to assess improvements made.

Heathrow's new initiatives follow feedback by passengers and guidance from its disability awareness group.

Roberto Castiglioni, chair of Heathrow Accessibility Advisory Group said: “This is a great day for passengers at Heathrow and we were proud to have been a part of ensuring the airport takes concrete steps towards being a more accessible and friendly space for people living with disabling conditions. We have more work to do yet and we look forward to working with Heathrow to keep on improving the journeys of all.”

