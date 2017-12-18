Emma Haslett

Almost four in 10 houses on sale in London have had their prices reduced as homeowners desperately try to entice buyers, according to new research.

Some 39.5 per cent of properties on the market in the capital have had their prices reduced, figures by online property portal Zoopla show, up from 36.7 per cent in July.

The average price cut in the capital is 7.4 per cent, or £53,251 - although in Kensington and Chelsea, the most discounted borough, prices have been slashed by an average of £129,559, or 7.9 per cent.

That is followed by Westminster, where the average reduction is 7.5 per cent, or £118,982, and Hammersmith and Fulham, where the average cut is 7.2 per cent, or £75,029.

Meanwhile, Merton has had the most reductions: 46.2 per cent of homes on the market in the borough have had their prices cut since they went up for sale. Richmond-upon-Thames comes second, with 45.1 per cent, followed by Kingston-upon-Thames, with 44.7 per cent.

“There has been an increase in the number of reduced properties currently on the market and a small rise in the average discount applied, which is more good news for first time buyers trying to get on the property ladder," said Lawrence Hall, spokesperson for Zoopla.

"A slight rise in levels of discounting is to be expected at this time of year when house-hunters are likely to be delaying their property search until activity picks up in January."

London's most discounted boroughs

Borough Average price reduction Average price reduction Reduced properties on the market 1 Kensington and Chelsea 7.9% £129,559 39.6% 2 Westminster 7.5% £118,982 36.8% 3 Hammersmith and Fulham 7.2% £75,029 40.3% 4 Richmond-upon-Thames 6.9% £57,452 45.1% 5 Wandsworth 6.9% £69,170 40.1% 6 Camden 6.9% £81,279 39.6% 7 Lambeth 6.7% £50,559 37.9% 8 Merton 6.7% £43,799 46.2% 9 Hackney 6.5% £52,852 36.7% 10 Islington 6.5% £62,083 37.4%

Bad news for first-time buyers?

The price-cuts may be short-lived. Last week figures from the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) suggested the number of homes going on sale had dropped off in November, with 49 per cent of estate agents saying instructions had dropped off, compared with 15 per cent who said they had risen.

RICS said the capital was the worst area for falling instructions: “London continues to return the most negative sentiment and respondents continue to report downward pressure on house prices across the South East," it said.

“Over the 12-month horizon, the price expectations series is positive in virtually all areas. London stands as the sole exception…[with] sentiment remaining firmly entrenched in negative territory,” it added.

