Ryanair will meet union bosses for crunch talks tomorrow in an effort to stave off threats of strike action, after Impact union agreed to suspend a one-day strike in the run-up to Christmas.

The union suspended its planned industrial action for Wednesday 20 December yesterday, after the airline's management agreed to recognise the union as the representative of Irish-based pilots.

Impact said in a statement that it had agreed to meet Ryanair tomorrow evening, but was available to meet sooner.

The union said it hoped the suspension of strikes will "remove any uncertainty for passengers intending to travel on Wednesday".

On Friday, Ryanair said it would recognise pilots' unions, signalling a change in its long-standing policy of not doing so, in order to bring an end to the threat of Christmas travel misery for its passengers.

Strikes had been on the cards across its European operations, and while unions in other countries had suspended action after Ryanair's announcement, Impact had initially sought a meeting for more clarification from the airline.

In a statement, the union said today:

The union acknowledged the principled determination of Ryanair pilots, which it said had made this breakthrough possible, and said it looked forward to establishing a positive relationship with Ryanair company management.

Ryanair's chief executive Michael O'Leary said on Friday: "Christmas flights are very important to our customers and we wish to remove any worry or concern that they may be disrupted by pilot industrial action next week.

"If the best way to achieve this is to talk to our pilots through a recognised union process, then we are prepared to do so, and we have written today to these unions inviting them to talks to recognise them and calling on them to cancel the threatened industrial action planned for Christmas week."

