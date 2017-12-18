Emirati investors just bought this 20-storey London skyscraper for £266.5m

Emma Haslett

A recent addition to the Southbank's skyline has been sold to Dubai-based investors for £266.5m.

The 20-storey building at 240 Blackfriars Road was built in 2014 by a joint venture between Great Portland Estates and Ropemaker, the property arm of BP's pension fund.

The tower, which is home to Pret a Manger, Lonely Planet and publishing giant UBM, includes 226,000 sq ft of office space, as well as retail and accommodation.

Great Portland said the price paid by Wolfe Asset Management, owned by the AL Gurg Family, which also owns Easa Saleh Al Gurg Group in Dubai, reflects a net initial yield of 3.9 per cent and a capital value of £1,176 per sq ft.

The sale also includes Cubitt House, an adjoining building with 10 apartments and a coffee shop.

"The sale continues our strategy of recycling capital out of assets where we have created value," said Toby Courtauld, Great Portland Estates' chief executive.

Abdulla Al Gurg, group general manager of Wolfe Asset Management, added: "The 240 Blackfriars Road building is iconic in its design and an instantly recognisable feature of the London skyline.

"It perfectly fits within our strategy of owning best in class commercial buildings in prominent London locations."

CBRE, JLL and LaSalle advised Al Gurg. Colliers International advised the vendor.

