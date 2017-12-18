Alys Key

Cucumbers and other vegetables are being wrapped in "unnecessary" amounts of plastic, according to a member of the House of Lords.

Lord Hayward has called for supermarkets to scrap plastic wrap on all fruit and vegetables, and has made the proposal in parliament.

"I want the government to impose the pressure on the retailers and the retailers to think about the position and educate the customers," he told Sky News. "By doing both of those, you will actually dramatically reduce the amount of waste that we have around."

A former MP and chief executive of the British Beer and Pub Association, Lord Hayward particularly criticised the packaging of cucumbers, which amounts to 490 tons of plastic wrap every year.

He added that he favoured a no-packaging solution over the development of more recyclable plastics: "It sounds nice to say - 'oh we are doing recyclable plastics', but a lot of them are ending up in the ocean."

His comments contrast with calls today from the Paper Cup Alliance and British Coffee Association for a proposed tax on plastics to be halted, and for more recyclable materials to be introduced.

It comes amid concerns that a tax on plastics could have a knock-on effect of decreasing consumer visits to the high street.