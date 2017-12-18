Emma Haslett

City commuters were hit by delays to trains into both of the Square Mile's busiest stations, after a train broke down and a signal failed near New Cross.

Southeastern said a signal failure between New Cross and London Bridge was likely to cause delays of up to 25 minutes on trains running into and out of Cannon Street. The delays were expected to last until 11am.

Meanwhile, c2c said a train had developed a fault near West Ham, which was likely to cause delays into and out of Fenchurch Street station until 8.45am.

Christmas travel

The delays came as travellers braced themselves for heavy disruption over the Christmas period, with no services at all running from Cannon Street and Charing Cross between 23 December and 1 January, while works at London Bridge, Euston, King's Cross, Liverpool Street, Paddington, St Pancras, Victoria and Waterloo will lead to cancellations on certain days.

Last week a transport watchdog warned some passengers had been sold tickets for trains which won't run over the Christmas period.

Transport Focus called for more clarity from rail operators so passengers know 12 weeks ahead of time whether a service will not run.

“Failure to release timetables 12 weeks ahead of travel can mean passengers buy tickets for trains that will not run. That can’t be right," said chief executive Anthony Smith.

“Train operators’ advice is to book early at Christmas to get the best deal, but if the timetable has not been finalised only more expensive ‘on the day’ tickets can be bought.

