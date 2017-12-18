Easyjet confirms "milestone" Air Berlin acquisition

Oliver Gill

Easyjet this morning confirmed it has acquired a substantial part of collapsed carrier Air Berlin's German operations.

The FTSE 100 firm said it will lease 25 former Air Berlin aircraft, take control of take-off and landing slots and offer jobs to former Air Berlin staff.

Air Berlin failed earlier this year after owner Etihad pulled its financial support.

"We are really pleased that we have reached this milestone," said new Easyjet boss Johan Lundgren.

"Easyjet looks forward to building on the presence we already have in Berlin to bring more choice and lower fares to consumers and support more economic growth in the states of both Berlin and Brandenburg."

He continued: "This move is consistent with EasyJet's strategy of purposeful investment in strong number one positions in Europe's leading airports. As a result of our acquisition, EasyJet will operate the leading short haul network at Tegel connecting passengers to and from destinations across Germany and the rest of Europe. This is in addition to EasyJet's existing base at Berlin Schönefeld and means that EasyJet will be the leading airline to and from Berlin."

Citigroup acted as Easyjet's financial adviser on the transaction with Clifford Chance providing legal support.

