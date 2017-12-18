Neil Bennett

It's that time of the year when I begin to plan carefully our Christmas Day wines.

Since Christmas Day has to be the time when we can all loosen our belts a little and stop searching through the bin ends and special offers, once again the editor has given me a generous allowance to choose City A.M.’s Christmas Day wines. This year he has expanded the budget to a full £500 – amazing how generous people can be with imaginary money – for the full spread, from a breakfast champagne to a vintage special to go with the stilton and the Queen’s Speech for eight people (or perhaps six thirsty ones).

As last year, the rules are: a wine to go with each course and key event on the Big Day, and wines that are easily available with a week to go (no obscure but innovative merchants in outer Silesia I’m afraid). So let’s go.

Christmas Day morning should start with a light champagne, to accompany a rich breakfast of duck eggs and haggis perhaps. And we should aim for something a little flash, just in case the neighbours peer in. So I’ve chosen to begin proceedings with a magnum of Ruinart Blanc de Blancs (Majestic, £99).

I know that Ruinart has been gobbled up by that big conglomerate LVMH, but its wines retain their fresh, bright character and their heartland is their Blanc de Blancs with that refreshing, flinty chardonnay. Incidentally Ruinart is famed for having some of the deepest, largest chalk cellars that run under Reims, dating back to Roman times. These are meant to give the wines their character.

The magnum should last people until lunch, where most of us will start with salmon or seafood, perhaps a little lobster. For this I’ve stumbled across a real beauty – a 2013 Meursault Premier Cru Les Poruzots made (perhaps confusingly) by Etienne de Montille’s Chateau de Puligny-Montrachet (Berry Bros £63).

Les Poruzots, the vineyard where the wine’s chardonnay grapes come from, sits in the heart of the fabled Meursault, named after the little pebbles that litter the soil. This has all the smoky, buttery taste you’d expect of a first-class Meursault but with a taughtness instead of the heavy oak that dominates lesser varieties.

Read more: Bennett's Bottle: The champagne you should treat yourself to this Christmas

Now on to the main event. This year I’ve decided against a claret. To be frank I’m still reeling from the prices of the 2016 vintage, and also claret is never the best pairing with turkey. Instead my note to Santa has two reds on it – one for those around the table that want elegance and another for richness.

For the elegance I’m staying in Burgundy and plumping for the Louis Latour Aloxe-Corton 2011 Les Chaillots (Waitrose, £39.99). I'm well aware that as a big producer, Latour attracts mixed reviews, but it does have access to some of Burgundy’s finest grapes, and this Aloxe-Corton is an absolute stunner that’s guaranteed to restore anyone’s faith in the region. Les Chaillots is a vineyard that sits just yards away from the Grand-Cru vineyards of Corton and sits on the south west of the hill, so this is prime real estate. Not cheap, but excellent value for what it is and drinking perfectly.

For an (even) richer wine I’m turning once again to Rioja, where you can buy the best for a fraction of the prices in Bordeaux. I love La Rioja Alta 904 2005 (Lay & Wheeler £44.60). It has all the oaky, vanilla and spicy magnificence from the years spent maturing in its historic cellars in Haro. It gives me shivers and makes me reach for the corkscrew just writing about it.

We’ve drunk really rather well so far and still only spent £240. So it’s time to put our foot down a little as Her Majesty clears her throat. As the Christmas pudding arrives it’s undoubtedly time for a Sauternes. This year I’m recommending a 2010 Chateau Rieussec (Lea & Sandeman £40.50). Rieussec sits right next door to the fabled Chateau d’Yquem and benefits from all the Rothschild’s wine-making knowledge.

This is not a great price to pay for a tremendous wine, particularly when you consider they pick these precious grapes, shrunken from the intensifying effects of the noble rot, using tweezers. These days it’s not easy to find a wine merchant with a decent selection of sweet wines so I’m glad that L&S is keeping standards up, with a good range of houses and vintages.

And finally on to the stilton. Port is always the trickiest choice for Christmas. First you have to plan well in advance to deal with that sediment. It’s no good waking in the morning and then trying to achieve something foul with a coffee filter or kitchen roll. The bottle has to stand undisturbed for at least a week and then be decanted ever so gently with a steady hand. So I’ve decided to free you from all this stress and suggest instead a classic, ancient Madeira.

This has two notable benefits – first, Madeira has very little sediment and, second, it never (almost never) goes off. So you can open the bottle on Christmas Day and if you don’t finish it you can have the odd nip all the way through the dark days of January and February.

Read more: Bennett's Bottle: The Argentinian wine to buy now and put away for later

It’s not easy to find old Madeira these days, however, so I’ve had to bend the rules a little and shop online at the Halifax Wine Company (find online at www.halifaxwinecompany.com), which has a decent selection at all prices. My choice is their 1969 Cossart Gordon Bual for £149. I love Bual Madeira since they have all the richness you’d expect without the intense sweetness of a Malmsey. Perfect for the stilton.

And think! You’re drinking a wine from the year that Lulu won the Eurovision Song Contest with that under-rated classic ‘Boom Bang a Bang’! And of course man walked on the moon, but who remembers that? Be warned though, the website says they only have two bottles left on a first come, first served basis.

After all that I feel we should take a rest, perhaps a well-deserved nap. Oh no! I’ve spent only £430. Whatever should we do since I’m sure the editor will want his fictitious money back if we don’t spend it. Well, there’s Boxing Day approaching and the relatives will be coming round. Clearly they don’t deserve wines quite to the standard you've had on Christmas Day, but you’ll have to serve them something. As it happens Waitrose is currently offering 25 per cent off a useful selection of magnums. So my suggestion is to set aside two magnums of Chat­eauneuf-du-Pape, Clos Saint Michel 2014 which will set you back £40 apiece, busting the budget by £10 - but will keep everyone happy.

So that’s it for another year. But a pretty good way to finish things off. Happy Christmas to all of you.