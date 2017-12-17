Sunday 17 December 2017 11:00pm

Star Wars: The Last Jedi rakes in $450m worldwide over opening weekend

 
Courtney Goldsmith
Follow Courtney
'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' European Premiere - Red Carpet Arrivals
The force was strong with this one (Source: Getty)

The latest film in the Star Wars saga has raked in an eye-popping $450m (£337m) in global ticket sales on its opening weekend.

In Britain, the film's four-day takings were expected to reach over £27.5m, making it the biggest opening of the year, and the third biggest opening of all time. It was shown at 700 venues – the widest release ever in the UK.

On the Saturday alone, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, the eighth instalment of the 40-year-old space saga brought in £7.6m in Britain.

The worldwide total includes $220m from box offices in the US and Canada, placing the film second in the all-time list for North America and dwarfing its nearest rival this year, the computer-animated comedy Ferdinand which took $13m. It was pipped to the top only by Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

The film was directed and written by Rian Johnson and stars Mark Hamill and Carrie Fisher from the original cast.

Read our review: The Last Jedi is very good, but it still values nostalgia over innovation

Related articles

The Last Jedi is very good, but it still values nostalgia over innovation
Steve Dinneen
Steve Dinneen | Staff

Cineworld brought in over 100m customers during record 2016
Lian Parsons
Lian Parsons | Staff

The force wasn't strong enough for Disney as revenue slides
Rebecca Smith
Rebecca Smith | Staff