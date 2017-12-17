Courtney Goldsmith

The latest film in the Star Wars saga has raked in an eye-popping $450m (£337m) in global ticket sales on its opening weekend.

In Britain, the film's four-day takings were expected to reach over £27.5m, making it the biggest opening of the year, and the third biggest opening of all time. It was shown at 700 venues – the widest release ever in the UK.

On the Saturday alone, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, the eighth instalment of the 40-year-old space saga brought in £7.6m in Britain.

The worldwide total includes $220m from box offices in the US and Canada, placing the film second in the all-time list for North America and dwarfing its nearest rival this year, the computer-animated comedy Ferdinand which took $13m. It was pipped to the top only by Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

The film was directed and written by Rian Johnson and stars Mark Hamill and Carrie Fisher from the original cast.

