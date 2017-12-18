Alys Key

Fans of prosecco, cava, and English sparkling wine have pushed up the national consumption of bubbly to the equivalent of 162 Olympic swimming pools.

Sparkling wine consumption in the UK increased five per cent oveer the past year, to a total of 1.62m hectolitres, according to UHY Hacker Young. This marked the sixth successive year of increased popularity for fizz.

Alternatives to pricey champagne brands have driven the growth, wit prosecco even being served on tap at some bars.

Meanwhile the soar in demand coincides with a boom in English wine. Producers such as Chapel Down, Gusbourne and Nyetimber are now recognised as high-quality options.

“The soaring popularity of English sparkling wine in recent years means it is now stocked in most major supermarkets," UHY Hacker Young partner James Simmonds commented. "It’s also a regular fixture on the wine lists at top restaurants which was unheard of not long ago. English brands are now competing with the best from around the world.”

“There is also a growing sentiment amongst consumers to buy British wines where possible.”

The figures follow news from Chapel Down last week that it has raised an additional £18.5m to fund new vineyards in order to keep up with the rocketing demand.