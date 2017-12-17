Frank Dalleres

England’s Justin Rose continued his hot streak by romping to a third title in eight weeks at the Indonesian Masters in Jakarta on Sunday.

Rose finished on 29 under par to win by eight shots from Thai teenager Phachara Khongwatmai after shooting a round of 62 for the second time.

The world No6 had earlier had to complete his third round following bad weather on Saturday, carding a 66.

In a purple patch that covered the last 10 holes of his third round and the first 13 holes of his final round, Rose made 15 birdies and an eagle.

“That is my largest ever winning margin at a tournament,” he said. “To come here with my game in good shape and to deal with the jetlag, the rain delays, to stay focused all four rounds is something I’m very pleased about.”

Rose’s victory followed consecutive wins at the WGC-HSBC Champions in China and Turkish Airlines Open in October and November.

That run saw him push fellow countryman and eventual winner Tommy Fleetwood all the way in the Race To Dubai.

Khongwatmai, who won his first professional title aged 14 in 2013, carded a 65 to finish second in Indonesia.

