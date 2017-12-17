Big Six firms are facing questions on the energy price cap this week

Courtney Goldsmith

A committee of MPs will this week question some of the Big Six energy companies on the impact a cap on energy tariffs will have on their ability to innovate and operate efficiently.

Top executives from E.On, Centrica and SSE, as well as smaller energy companies like First Utility, will take questions from the Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (Beis) committee on Tuesday.

Rachel Reeves, chair of the Beis committee, said 12m customers were stuck on standard variable tariffs (SVTs), which are default tariffs that can cost hundreds of pounds more than cheaper deals.

In October, the government published draft legislation for an absolute price cap on SVTs until at least 2020, which larger energy suppliers have opposed.

The session is likely to address a move last month by Centrica, which owns British Gas, to scrap its SVT altogether. The firm announced a new range of measures which it said would help reform the energy market more than the introduction of price caps.

Centrica and other Big Six suppliers have argued that a price cap could damage investment in the sector as well as hamper the rollout of smart meters.

Reeves said: "It's increasingly clear from our evidence that there is a lack of progress in tackling the issue of SVTs and that more needs to be done to reduce consumer bills.

"As a committee, we will be determined to play our role in ensuring this draft bill is as effective as it can be in delivering on the government’s promise to deliver lower energy bills for consumers."

Read more: MPs to grill the CMA over the government's draft energy price cap bill