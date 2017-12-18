Alys Key

Taxing disposable coffee cups could hurt other high street businesses, new research has found, as British consumers confess their coffee habit is what keeps them visiting other shops.

Three quarters of those surveyed in a Censuswide poll for the Paper Cup Alliance said they spend money in other local shops when popping out for a coffee.

The average caffeine fiend visits two shops other than their local cafe and spends around £15.

But the tax on plastics which Philip Hammond said he planned to introduce during his Autumn budget speech could impact consumer behaviour.

Two in five said a levy would affect how often they stop for coffee, with a third confessing this would reduce how often they visit their local high street.

The chancellor set out ambitions in this year's budget to make Britain a "world leader in tackling the scourge of plastics". But industry groups fear the tax will hurt local economies and reduce affordability for consumers.

Chris Stemman, executive director of the British Coffee Association, commented: "In tough and uncertain times a cup of coffee is an affordable treat. A cup tax is a real threat to local economies and doesn’t solve this as a long term sustainability issue that needs to be dealt with through innovation, recyclable packaging, and recycling processes."

However, Douglas McWilliams, founder of CEBR and author of The Flat White Economy, pointed out that the tax would only affect takeaway cups. "People actually sit down a lot more in coffee houses than they used to, which is why coffee is the new beer," he told City A.M. when asked to comment on the study. This would mean only coffee-to-go customers will be affected a by a change.

