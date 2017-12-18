Today's City Moves cover investing, equities research and pharma. Take a look at these movers and shakers:

Burford Capital

Elizabeth O’Connell has been appointed as Burford’s chief financial officer. Elizabeth has been a Burford managing director since its inception in 2009, managing its investor relations function, and more recently has been overseeing its finance function. She is a chartered financial analyst. Following a career in investment banking with Salomon Brothers, Citibank and Credit Suisse, Elizabeth served as the chief financial officer for Glenavy Capital, a private investment vehicle, and Churchill Ventures Limited, a listed investment company.

Edison

Edison, the international equity research firm, has appointed Andy Smith as a director in its healthcare team as part of the sector’s ongoing expansion. A former fund manager with close to 40 years’ pharmaceutical industry and capital markets experience, Andy Smith brings considerable insight and leadership to the team as the demand for Edison’s healthcare and life science research increases. His appointment to Edison’s healthcare team will further establish its position as experts in the healthcare, pharmaceutical and life sciences sectors. Andy joins from MannBio Invest where most recently he held the position of chief investment officer responsible for managing a global investment fund of publicly listed and private healthcare and biotech companies.

Ergomed

Ergomed, a specialised pharmaceutical services and drug development company, has announced changes to its board and management team with the appointment of Stephen Stamp as chief executive and Dr Jan Petracek as chief operating officer and a board director of Ergomed. Stephen has been Ergomed’s chief financial officer, and member of the board of directors, since January 2016. Prior to this, he had spent more than 30 years in corporate finance and general management in both public and private companies in the UK and the US. He has held senior roles at a number of healthcare businesses in the UK and US and, as CFO, led the float of Shire on the London Stock Exchange and Nasdaq as well as a number of major acquisitions. A search for a new CFO will be undertaken. Jan has been CEO of Ergomed’s pharmacovigilance subsidiary PrimeVigilance, since April this year, having joined the Company in November 2016 following the acquisition of European PharmInvent Services s.r.o. where he was CEO. He is the former head of risk management section at the European Medicines Agency, and the former head of pharmacovigilance, strategy and development at the State Institute for Drug Control in the Czech Republic.

