Airlines are facing rising turbulence from sky-high customer expectations amid a tough competitive environment that has seen the likes of Monarch, Air Berlin and Alitalia run into trouble this year.

According to research from KPMG Nunwood, customer experience has dipped this year, as big names struggle to keep up with rising expectations from passengers.

The airline sector's customer experience dropped from 7.41 to 7.14, which KPMG said reflected the overall trend cross-sector that saw its score falling from 7.33 to 7.08.

KPMG's customer experience excellence score is a weighted average of each brand's score, mapped against a series of characteristics that KPMG said drives brand loyalty, including integrity, expectations and empathy.

John Luke, UK head of aviation at KPMG, said:

Over the past few year we’ve seen intense competition around customer experience amongst airliners. The ‘traditional’ low-cost airlines are now having to address customer experience, as a growing number of overseas companies are replicating the low-cost business model, shifting the focus to customer experience as the differentiator. This, in turn, has impelled the premium airlines to push forward on experience and to select where they compete.

KPMG's annual analysis of over 10,000 consumers found that Emirates led the way on customer experience in the UK airline sector, ranking sixth out of a list of 295 brands. That was followed by Virgin Atlantic, KLM and Jet2.

As the unrelenting push of low-cost airlines has changed the economic model of air travel, KPMG noted that business class "has become the experience battleground".

"Increasingly, airlines are paying attention to the specific needs of this group of profit-driving passengers," Luke said. "However, this re-focus on the business passenger means a realignment of the experience across business class and economy, leading to a rapidly widening gulf between the two on the same aircraft."

It comes as a new survey by Which? found a vast range in the performance of airlines that fly from the UK, with the likes of British Airways, Ryanair and Vueling swooping below passenger expectations.

In a year when BA rolled out buy-on-board with M&S and cut back on offering free food, Which? reported that BA had dropped to third from bottom in its short-haul annual airline survey. It had a customer score of 52 per cent, after ranking mid-table for the previous year.

Vueling and Ryanair meanwhile, flew lower still, coming in joint last place with both scoring 45 per cent.

Some budget carriers have been more successful on customer experience, with Jet2 and Norwegian both securing a customer score of 76 per cent. When it came to Which?'s long-haul survey, Singapore Airlines came top for the second year running with a score of 88 per cent, followed by Emirates on 82 per cent and Qatar Airways on 78 per cent.

BA also dropped down the rankings for long-haul, as the third worst carrier with American Airlines and United Airlines faring worse. It received a customer score of 60 per cent last year, but this had fallen to 50 per cent this time round.

BA's boss Alex Cruz said earlier this month that his airline is "and always will be, a premium airline", and always will be "committed to customer choice".

"Given some of the fares in the marketplace, we make no apology for making ourselves more efficient in various ways so we can consistently compete effectively," he added.

