A £395m stake in one of Britain's biggest water companies has been bought by local council retirement funds in conjunction with the owner of the National Grid gas network, it was confirmed this morning.

GLIL Infrastructure teamed up with Dalmore Capital to buy a 15 per cent share of Anglian Water from private equity giant 3i.

Anglian supplies and services 2m households and 124,000 businesses, delivering around 1.1bn litres of water every day. GLIL is a fund backed London, Greater Manchester, Lancashire Merseyside and West Yorkshire council schemes.

The gross sale proceeds are a premium to 3i's latest book valuation of £288m. The listed private equity fund acquired its share of Anglian Water as part of a 2006 take-private deal.

Dalmore and GLIL said Anglian is "one of the best managed" in the water sector. Dalmore also owns part of the Tideway Tunnel project and chief exec Michael Ryan said Anglian was "an excellent fit within our core investment strategy".

London Pension Fund Authority chair Sir Merrick Cockerill said:

[Today's deal] is a perfect example of how GLIL‘s collaborative and long-term investment approach can help to ensure stability for pension funds and the services provided to the public through our infrastructure.

Managing water and water recycling services in the east of England and Hartlepool, Anglian is the largest water and sewerage company in England and Wales by geographic area. It is the fourth biggest when measured by Regulated Capital Value (RCV).

