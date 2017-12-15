BBC Sport and UK Sport team up to live stream Olympic events

Joe Hall

Olympic and Paralympic sports will be livestreamed online in the UK after the BBC agreed a new collaboration with UK Sport.

UK Sport is investing £30m over the eight years to 2025 in an effort to bring the world's biggest international events to the country and as part of that goal has bought live streaming technology for sports without access to it.

BBC Sport will provide technological and editorial support to minor sports and live stream their events on its website, helping them to build a public following in between the Olympic Games and World Championship events.

The BBC is aiming to be able to showcase over 1,000 hours of live sport every year on its website and iPlayer.

"We have been covering Olympic and Paralympic Sports for decades and we are now taking that commitment to a completely different level," said director of BBC Sport Barbara Slater.

"We are going to be streaming more live sport for more people, across mobile, computers, tablets and TV. We will be working closely with UK Sport to ensure the major events they support in the UK reach the biggest possible audience."