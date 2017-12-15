Pound tumbles on Brexit doubts but FTSE 100 edges higher

Emma Haslett

The FTSE 100 finished the week in positive territory after a week of highs and lows as Brexit negotiations looked shaky.

The index closed at 7,484 points, 0.5 per cent higher. Sky led the risers, with shares rising another 2.4 per cent to 990p after Disney agreed to buy 21st Century Fox for $52bn (£39bn) yesterday.

That was followed by Fresnillo, which rose 2.3 per cent to 1,305p, and Shire, which rose 2.3 per cent to 3,685p.

FTSE 100

Risers Fallers Sky +2.4% NMC Health -2.5% Fresnillo +2.3% Next -2.3% Shire +2.3% Mediclinic International -2.1% Mondi +2.2% Pearson -1.6% WPP +2.1% Marks & Spencer -1.6%

The market was pushed higher by a fall in the pound, which tumbled against both the euro and the dollar, after traders' nerves were rattled by European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker, who this morning suggested the next round of talks will be "significantly harder than the first".

That caused sterling to dive 0.8 per cent against the euro to €1.1308 and 0.9 per cent against the dollar to $1.3311.

"The UK and Europe wrapped up phase one talks in Brussels, with the way to phase two now clear," chief market analyst at IG.

"However once again the ‘sell the fact’ play is in evidence in cable, with sterling dropping sharply against the dollar. The FTSE’s underperformance versus its peers this year thanks to a stronger pound is, however, likely to continue, as the two sides continue to push through the talks. We can expect more late night talks and fraught last-minute deals, but the playbook appears set."