Here's what the bookies say about Prince Harry's wedding

Emma Haslett

Bad news for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle: after the happy couple revealed the date of their nuptials next year, bookies have tipped rain.

Bookies at Betway put odds of 15/8 on it raining on 19 May, the day of the couple's wedding, while they put the chances of the wedding attracting more viewers than that of William and Kate at 5/2 (difficult to see how, given there won't be a bank holiday this time around).

Rather cheekily, they also put odds of 11/10 on Meghan announcing a pregnancy before the end of next year, and 66/1 on the best man forgetting the rings at the altar.

Speaking of which, Prince William is favourite to be the best man, at 1/4, although Made in Chelsea's Spencer Matthews, technically Harry's brother-in-law after the Duchess of Cambridge's sister, Pippa Middleton, married Matthews' brother, James, is at 25/1.

Meanwhile, David Beckham and James Blunt are 100/1.

“The date has been set for Harry and Meghan’s wedding and we think the elements might get in the way on the big day. You can rarely rely on British weather," said Betway's Alan Alger.

“Prince William looks the obvious candidate to be his younger brother’s best man at the wedding and he is a strong favourite at 1/4 to be handed the role.”

