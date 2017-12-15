Joe Hall

England wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow admitted England could rue their failure to capitalise following his and Dawid Malan's partnership of 237 on the second day of the third Ashes Test.

Bairstow scored the tourist's second century of the series, but after Dawid Malan was dismissed for 140, the lower order failed to follow their lead and Australia took six wickets for 35 runs to bowl England out on 403.

Craig Overton took the wickets of openers David Warner and Cameron Bancroft for just 55, but Steve Smith led Australia back into a strong position of 203 for 3 with 92 not out.

The Baggy Green captain formed a strong partnership with Usman Khawaja before he was dismissed on review for lbw on 50 by Chris Woakes.

Bairstow said that England could have made more of their first innings, but insisted they remained in a healthy state.

"We could have kicked on and got a few more than that," he said of England's first innings haul.

"But to say that we'd get 400 after being 100-4, I think we would have taken that. They've played pretty well this evening and tomorrow morning is a crucial session for us.

"They took six wickets in this morning's session so there's no reason why we can't. The wicket's offering a fair amount as well so if we get it in the right areas with the skills our boys have shown this series there's no reason we can't do the same."

After Bairstow scored his century, his fourth in international Tests and his first Ashes ton, he celebrated by headbutting his helmet - a nod to his now infamous greeting to Bancroft at the beginning of England's tour.

The incident made headlines after the first Test but was dismissed as trivial by the England camp and Bairstow said his celebration should be taken in good spirits.

"[I'm] delighted to get my first Ashes 100," he said.

"To get it at the Waca away from home means a lot.

"There's always some feeling. It was just a bit of light fun and that was absolutely how it should be taken. [It was] a bit of a laugh."