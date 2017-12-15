Friday 15 December 2017 11:43am

Greenwich councillors say Trump not "welcome" in Royal Borough during UK state visit

 
Alys Key
Stop Trump Protesters Demonstrate As MPs Debate State Visit Petition
Londoners have expressed anger over the decision to invite Trump to the UK (Source: Getty)

If Donald Trump had been hoping to visit the O2 or the Royal Naval College any time soon, he's out of luck.

The US President has been effectively barred from the Royal Borough of Greenwich ahead of his planned state visit to the UK next year.

Greenwich's Labour council called on the government to back down on the plans for a state visit for Trump, with councillor Denise Hyland saying Greenwich has "no time for people who want to build walls, when we have done so much to break them down".

Should the government fail to disinvite Trump, the council passed a motion saying that President Trump "would not be welcome" in Greenwich.

Councillor Chris Kirby, who presented the motion, said: “We have worked incredibly hard in this borough to build strong community ties across all faiths and backgrounds - President Trump's views, attitude and policies are totally incompatible with that work."

