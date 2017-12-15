Joe Ware

In the run up to Christmas the issue of food waste has been in the news.

Aldi kicked things off by announcing that they would give unsold fresh food to local community groups on Christmas Eve. A few days later the Co-op said it would start selling food past its ‘best before’ date at knock down prices to stop it from going to waste. And a new ComRes poll shows that British households estimate that on average £83.72 of our Christmas food shop goes to waste.

Christmas is also a time when we think of those less fortunate than ourselves and these food waste figures underline the benefits to Britain of international trade: the choice, variety and value we have at our fingertips. We can even have most of this stuff delivered to our homes at the click of a button.

How easily we take this for granted was brought home to me earlier this year while in South Sudan. The UN has just announced that the world’s youngest country is on the brink of famine with more than a million people threatened with the most severe food shortages.

Unlike many examples of famine-like conditions in Africa, the cause here is not environmental. South Sudan has fertile soils, irrigated by the tributaries of the River Nile, and under different circumstances it has the potential to be the bread basket of Africa. The hunger that is afflicting South Sudan is what happens to a country when the simple yet transformative act of trade is disrupted.

What has upset this trade is the civil war between President Salva Kiir and his former deputy Riek Machar. For the civilians caught in the middle many have had to flee for their lives to places like Unity State, a relative safe-haven due to the swampland which surrounds it. These waters take five days to wade through, with people carrying their children and elderly on their backs, sleeping on small islands with only water lilies to eat. But the same swamp that makes it impossible for the soldier’s huge trucks to reach and kill them, also cuts them off from traders trying to sell their wares.

Thriving markets, especially in food, are what kept many of these communities going but visiting them now is a sad affair, with a crowd of hopeful, hungry, buyers but hardly anything for sale. Instead people have been propped up by UN food drops which although keep people alive, is far from equipping them with a long-term solution that will see them thrive. That is why Christian Aid’s local partner organisation Unido is supplying fishing nets and equipment to local people allowing them to become their own micro businesses. This allows them to provide perch and tilapia from the surrounding swamps for their own plates and sell the extra in the market for a profit.

Elsewhere market gardens are springing up with the help of tools and training from Unido, which is remarkable considering that those putting down roots have only survived by being able to flee at a moment’s notice. For someone who has been on the run, the idea of planting seeds and only seeing this investment bear fruit months later is quite the gamble. Not to mention that the calorie equation for someone on the brink of famine is a real life or death decision. The calories spent digging, planting and watering is an investment decision with graver consequences than most businesses.

But for those who have decided the risk-reward decision is worth a shot the rewards are proving worthwhile. Small pockets of greenery are popping up in Unity State, as the pioneers now benefiting from aubergine, okra, spinach and tomatoes draw envious glances from others who are starting to follow suit.

In the UK, trade may have resulted in our eyes sometimes being bigger than our stomachs when it comes to the Christmas shop but the fundamental principles of investment, hard work and entrepreneurialism is starting to help feed some of the hungriest people in the world.

Joe Ware is a journalist and writer at Christian Aid. For every pound donated to the Enough For Everyone Appeal, the UK Government will give a pound more through its aid match scheme.