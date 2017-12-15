It's official: Congestion Charge fines are increasing in January

Emma Haslett

Transport for London (TfL) has announced plans to increase penalties for those who don't pay the London Congestion Charge.

Charges will increase to £80, from £65 now, or £160 for late payment (from £130 now).

TfL said in the past five years, the number of people being issued with tickets for failing to pay the Congestion Charge has risen 12 per cent to 1.5m. Raising the charges will encourage "greater compliance and help improve traffic".

It has previously suggested raising penalties will net an extra £45m a year.

Red route fines

It added that later this year it will begin to issue charges for offences which take place on so-called red routes.

"More than a third of all London's traffic uses TfL's road network, often referred to as red routes, and vehicles that block roads, drive in bus lanes, park incorrectly or make banned turns, not only cause inconvenience to road users, but create hazards, particularly for pedestrians and cyclists," it said.

"By keeping these main routes clear, road danger, congestion, vehicle emissions and delays to bus passengers are reduced, ensuring that London remains an efficient, well-functioning global city."

Peter Cowperthwaite, its general manager for road user charging, added: "We want to make London's street safer and healthier places that are less dominated by the car. "

