Alys Key

The Araki restaurant in London's Mayfair has been named the UK's best eatery.

The £380-a-head sushi joint is one of the most expensive places to eat in Britain, but was also voted the tastiest in Harden's annual guide.

Chef Mitsuhiro Araki earned three Michelin stars in Tokyo before giving them up to move to London. At the exclusive nine-seater restaurant in the heart of London's top restaurant quarter, he prepares food in front of guests for just two sessions each evening.

The restaurant was awarded two Michelin stars in the 2016 guide.

Despite the price, every reviewer has given the place rapturous reviews, according to Harden's.

Also making it to the top 10 were Notting Hill's The Ledbury and Marianne at three and six respectively. The Clove Club in Shoreditch was at number 10.

Half the top restaurants on the list were located in London.

But Harden's also praised Manchester as the city with the fastest-improving cuisine scene. This year's guide features twice the number of restaurants located in Britain's second-largest city.

London foodies who want to follow up the UK's best restaurant with the world's best bar are in luck. The American Bar at the Savoy was recently named the best place on the globe for a drink, and it's just a 20 minute walk from The Araki.

