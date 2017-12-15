Jean-Claude Juncker: "I have extraordinary faith in Theresa May"

Emma Haslett

European President Jean-Claude Juncker has signalled an end to the fractious relationship between the EU and the UK demonstrated during the first stage of Brexit talks - by saying he has "extraordinary faith" in Theresa May.

Juncker was speaking as the leaders of the EU's 27 remaining countries were expected to give the thumbs-up to EU chief negotiator progressing to the second stage of negotiations, which are expected to focus on trade and a transition period.

Reuters reported him saying:

I have extraordinary faith in the British Prime Minister. She has agreed with me and Mr Barnier that the withdrawal agreement will first be formalised and will be voted on and then we will see. The second phase will be significantly harder than the first and the first was very difficult.

Juncker's vote of confidence came just over 24 hours after Tory rebels scuppered the government's EU Withdrawal Bill on the eve of May's trip to the European Council.

The rebels, including Stephen Hammond and Anna Soubry, were accused of "treachery" after they voted in favour of an amendment to the bill by Dominic Grieve which sought a "meaningful" vote on the final Brexit deal.

