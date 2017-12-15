Friday 15 December 2017 8:25am

Ryanair has bowed to pressure and agreed to recognise pilots' unions

 
Emma Haslett
Ryanair has called on pilots not to strike on Wednesday. (Source: Getty)

Embattled Ryanair said today it will recognise pilots' unions - as strikes threatened to cause travel misery for thousands of passengers over the Christmas period.

The airline said today it was prepared to change its long-standing policy of not recognising unions in order to avoid a one-day strike planned for next Wednesday, as long as they call off the strike.

The move came after members of the Irish Airline Pilots' Association, a branch of trade union Impact, called a strike in an effort to win union recognition.

Today Michael O'Leary, the company's chief executive, said:

"Christmas flights are very important to our customers and we wish to remove any worry or concern that they may be disrupted by pilot industrial action next week.

"If the best way to achieve this is to talk to our pilots through a recognised union process, then we are prepared to do so, and we have written today to these unions inviting them to talks to recognise them and calling on them to cancel the threatened industrial action planned for Christmas week."

Earlier this year the airline was forced to cancel hundreds of flights after a mix-up around pilots' holiday allocations. O'Leary then pledged better pay and working conditions for pilots, urging them not to leave.

Today he added: "Recognising unions will be a significant change for Ryanair, but we have delivered radical change before."

