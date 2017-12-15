Alys Key

Sky has signed an agreement with BT for the two companies to market and sell each other's channels to customers.

Under the deal, BT Sports will be available to Sky customers, giving them a wider range of sporting events including every match of the Premier League, UEFA Champions League and Europa League.

In exchange, Sky will make its NowTV streaming service available on BT's set-top-box.

The services will be available from 2019.

"This is all part of our stated strategy to enhance our customer offering, to broaden our appeal and to open up new revenue streams for our business," said Sky chief executive Jeremy Darroch.

Sky has put money into its content, and is now seeking to squeeze more return on its investment with new revenue streams.

The deal bolsters Sky's position a day after Disney's buyout of 21st Century Fox's assets, which include a 39 per cent stake in Sky, was announced.

21st Century Fox is to maintain its bid for the remaining shares in Sky, with the CMA and culture department confirming yesterday that a review into the takeover would continue as planned.

Some analysts even believe that the removal of Murdoch ownership will help to push the takeover though, due to the easing of political pressure.