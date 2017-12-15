Tom Brake, David Campbell Bannerman

Will the government’s defeat over the withdrawal bill amendment affect the UK’s exit from the EU?

Tom Brake MP, Liberal Democrat spokesperson on Exiting the European Union and International Trade, says YES.

The amendment voted on by parliament last night was not about stopping Brexit, but about giving MPs a real say in the withdrawal process. Or as the Brexiteers might put it, “taking back control”.

Having said that, the government’s embarrassing defeat shows that MPs in all parties, worried about the hard Brexit agenda, will not give up without a fight. Ministers’ total neglect of the views of Remain voters – including the majority of MPs – has created pent-up frustration that spectacularly erupted.

A parliamentary vote on the final Brexit deal could lead to a softer Brexit, if MPs were to reject plans to leave the Customs Union and Single Market and send ministers back to the negotiating table. Though unlikely, it could even lead to no Brexit at all, if there was enough support to revoke Article 50.

Above all, we need to give the public a vote on the final deal, with the chance to escape a disastrous hard Brexit by remaining in the EU.

If the politicians are to get a say, why shouldn’t the people?

David Campbell Bannerman MEP, board member of Leave Means Leave, says NO.

This was not a defeat for the Prime Minister.

It was a defeat for democracy, and the 17.4m who voted for Leave in the largest ever vote for anything in British history.

The 11 Conservative “rebels” and anti-Brexit parties may try to dress this up as principled – it’s not. It is shabby, underhand, cynical manoeuvring seeking to frustrate the will of the people.

But it won’t work.

The government was already going to give Westminster a vote on the final EU deal. This will already be a “meaningful vote”, and if the deal is defeated then the UK will not stay in the EU – it will leave with a “no deal” WTO-rules relationship with the EU. The Prime Minister’s great breakthrough last week, despite all the pressure on her, was far more significant.

The “rebels” have merely made a harder Brexit more likely – hardly their desired aim.

