The City's former top regulator today denied using the threat of capital requirements to try to push Lloyds into a merger with failing HBOS during the financial crisis.

Sir Hector Sants, the former head of the Financial Services Authority (FSA), told the High Court that he did not put pressure on Lloyds to carry out the merger, which authorities believed would aid financial stability.

The claimants argued the imposition of extra capital requirements if the merger fell through constituted an attempt to pressure Lloyds into carrying out the merger. However, Sants said there was “no basis for drawing that conclusion.”

Sants was questioned as part of a £550m legal action brought by shareholders who allege the bank and five former directors misled them by not revealing the extent of support HBOS was receiving from the Bank of England (BoE) – funding for which there was no disclosure requirement, Sants told the court. The claimants deny the allegations, and the case continues.

The Lloyds board recommended the takeover to investors at the height of the financial crisis, but the combined group later required a massive government bailout.

Before the transaction went through the FSA informed Lloyds it would be required to raise an additional £7bn in capital if it continued on a standalone basis, as regulators tried to strengthen the banking system amid growing turmoil.

However, the FSA only required Lloyds arm of the merged entity to raise £5.5bn on a merged basis. A difference of that kind would logically suggest Lloyds was the financially weaker party in the merger, the claimants' counsel said.

“I can see that people might have drawn that conclusion. I don't think it was the case,” said Sants.

Regulators in the so-called tripartite system – the FSA, the BoE, and the Treasury – were keen for the merger to go ahead to save HBOS and avoid further disastrous consequences for the financial system, documents revealed today show.

In a letter to the Treasury admitted as evidence in the High Court Nigel Jenkinson, executive director for financial stability of the Bank of England, said: “it remains the view of the Bank of England that the proposed takeover should proceed without delay”.

He added: “we see risks to UK financial stability in the event of a failed transaction”.

An October 2008 letter from Sants to the Office of Fair Trading, a competition regulator, said there was “a high likelihood of the failure of HBOS as an independent entity”, which would have “created a severe loss of confidence in the UK banking system”.

Sants today told the High Court: “We saw the deal as aligned to and supportive of our objective. We did want the deal to happen, in plain English.”

