Frank Dalleres

German rider Tony Martin has accused cycling chiefs of double standards for not banning Chris Froome after the Briton failed an anti-doping test during his win at the Vuelta a Espana in September.

Martin said governing body the UCI had been “inconsistent, unprofessional and unfair” in its reaction to Froome’s sample showing twice the legal level of asthma drug Salbutamol.

Four-time Tour de France winner Froome insists he did not take more than the permitted dose and he must now explain the test results or face losing his Vuelta title.

“I’m totally angry,” Martin wrote on social media. “In the case of Christopher Froome, a double standard is definitely measured. Other athletes are immediately disabled after a positive sample. This is a scandal.”

Froome, meanwhile, has condemned “misconceptions about athletes and salbutamol use”.

He added: “My hope is that this doesn’t prevent asthmatic athletes from using their inhalers in emergency situations for fear of being judged. It is not something to be ashamed of.”

Four-time individual time-trial world champion Martin questioned whether there had been “agreement behind the scenes” to hush up Froome’s test result, which was exposed by the Guardian and Le Monde on Wednesday.

Former UCI president Brian Cookson, who was voted out of his post two weeks after Froome’s test, has denied any “role or influence”.

Cookson said: “I had then, and still have today, confidence in the integrity of all those involved, that they would always follow the correct procedures in every case, and that no rider was treated in any way differently from any other.”