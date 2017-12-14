Lucy White

Millennial dining favourite The Daisy Green Collection, a London restaurant chain with celebrity fans including singer Ellie Goulding and the Vamps' James McVey, has won a £3.4m debt investment to almost double its size.

The Australia-inspired chain, which operates out of eight sites including two barges, aims to use the investment from challenger bank OakNorth to expand to 14 sites by 2020.

Founded in 2012 by two former City bankers, Prue Freeman and her husband Tom Onions, Daisy Green began life as a Ford transit van below the Gherkin selling coffee and smoothies.

The business now spans London from Liverpool Street to Southwark, and its next project will be opening a 4,000 square foot space in Soho.

“The Daisy Green Collection is an extremely strong, invested business – despite being incredibly young it is already EBITDA [earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation] positive across all its mature sites, no doubt down to the commitment and passion of its founders," said OakNorth's Ben Barbanel and Deepesh Thakrar in a statement.

Freeman, a former UBS investment banker, and Onions, who has held positions at UBS, Santander and Citi, aimed to create a chain which brought the flavours of Australasia to London.

The business has been recognised by Vogue as a "leading" vegetarian and vegan restaurant, serving dishes from bacon rolls with paratha roti to roasted aubergine with crispy rice and miso tahini sauce.

OakNorth now has a loan book of more than £900m, and plans to lend a further £1.5bn next year.

