Sadiq pushes for business rates shake-up to help night-time economy

Helen Cahill

London mayor Sadiq Khan wants to save the night-time economy by cutting business rates for night clubs, pubs and bars.

Khan published his economic development strategy this week, and has said the government should shake-up the business rates systems to save London firms, especially businesses in the centre of the capital.

Read more: Toys R Us burdened with £17m rates bill due to rates revaluation delay

He is calling on the Valuation Office Agency (VOA) to review its valuations for clubs, restaurants and live music venues, saying he is concerned these businesses faced disproportionately large rises in business rates in this year’s revaluation of the property tax. Some properties in central London were saddled with 50 per cent rate rises.

Alex Probyn, president of ratings advisory firm Altus Group, said: “The night-time economy is vital in reinventing and revitalising many of London’s towns centres and in maintaining its draw as a cultural capital.

"Business rates are a blunt instrument for such targeted support, especially if the Mayor is looking for the VOA to take a national approach.”