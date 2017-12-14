Frank Dalleres

Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere admits he still does not know whether he will be at the club next season despite overcoming his latest injury problems and returning to the first team.

Wilshere is out of contract at the end of the season and Gunners manager Arsene Wenger has previously indicated that if he is to sign a new contract it will likely be before the end of this month.

The 25-year-old made his first Premier League start of the season in Wednesday’s draw at West Ham, having impressed in regular Europa League appearances.

Wilshere is in contention for an extended run in the team during Aaron Ramsey’s continued absence but he concedes he is still waiting for negotiations to resume over a possible new deal.

“There’s no update, we’re in the same position as we were two weeks ago,” he said.

“Nothing’s changed. There’s not really a date in the diary [to have talks]. I’ve only read what the boss has said in the media.

“I’ve just played my first game in the Premier League. I’m concentrating on staying fit and staying in this team. That will look after itself.

”When it’s the right time to talk about it, I’m sure the boss will call me and we’ll have a chat.”

Wilshere is just one element of Arsenal’s latest contract headache, with star men Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil also set to become free agents at the end of the season.

But having been told by Gareth Southgate that he needs regular first-team football to win an England recall ahead of next summer’s World Cup, Wilshere insists he is concentrating on matters on the field.

“That’s the next step for me – to try to stay in this team,” he added. “There’s another game on Saturday and we’ll see what the boss does. At the moment, that’s all I’m focused on.”

Wilshere has been at Arsenal since the age of nine and spent last season on loan at Bournemouth in a bid to prove that he was over a series of career-threatening injuries.

He made 27 appearances for the Cherries and 29 in all last term only to have his campaign ended prematurely when he sustained a broken leg in April. He returned to Arsenal and returned to action in a 3-1 win over Cologne in September.

Wilshere scored his first goal for two and a half years last week in a 6-0 trouncing of BATE Borisov.

Arsenal will be looking to end a three-match winless run that has seen them drop to seventh in the Premier League when they host Newcastle on Saturday afternoon.

The Magpies – subject of a £300m takeover bid led by City financier Amanda Staveley’s PCP Capital Partners – are battling an even worse slump however, having lost seven of their last eight matches.

