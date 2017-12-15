Today's City Moves cover tech, stock broking and sales trading. Take a look at these movers and shakers:

​Merkle

Merkle, a leading technology-enabled, data-driven performance marketing agency, has appointed Julia Crawley-Boevey as head of mergers and acquisitions for EMEA to help drive its ambitious growth strategy for the region. Prior to joining Merkle, Julia was head of global business strategy and M&A at digital marketing agency iCrossing, where she oversaw the launch of new agency services and identified key investment priorities. She also led a team dedicated to the marketing services sector at Results International, the leading adviser on M&A and fundraising.

Goodbody

Goodbody, Ireland’s oldest stockbroker, has appointed experienced London investment banker Bruce Garrow to help lead the firm’s ongoing expansion into the UK corporate market. Bruce will be joining from his position as head of corporate broking at Canaccord Genuity to take up a leading role in Goodbody’s London office as head of UK corporate broking, reporting to Piers Coombs. Bruce has nearly two decades of experience in UK equity capital markets and worked directly with Piers for eight years at Collins Stewart and Canaccord.

Clyde & Co

Global law firm Clyde & Co has announced the hire of Charles Kuhn as partner in the firm’s regulatory and investigations group. Charles is a leading regulatory and financial crime lawyer, who joins from Hickman & Rose where he was partner. He is a qualified barrister and German Rechtanswalt. Charles has previously worked at the FCA enforcement and financial crime division, and spent two years at Clyde & Co working as an associate until 2004. At his last firm, Charles played a major role in the team that secured the successful defence against two significant and high profile Libor prosecutions.

