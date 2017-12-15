Back of the net: UK sporting events sell 75m tickets in 2017

Helen Cahill

UK sports fans bought 74.5m tickets this year as football, athletics, and rugby games continued to pull in big crowds.

Ticket sales were up seven per cent from 69.8m last year, according to data published today by Deloitte.

The most well-attended sports events were, of course, football matches, which sold 47.6m tickets, up five per cent year-on-year.

Football was followed by horseracing and equestrian events, with 7.5m tickets sold. Rugby Union’s attendances increased 11 per cent to 5.5m in 2017. The most popular single event was Wimbledon.

Dan Jones, partner in the sports business group at Deloitte, said: "Despite rising inflation, limited real wage growth and squeezed household incomes, the fact that the UK public is continuing to show strong appetite for watching live sport is reassuring to see.”