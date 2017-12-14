Courtney Goldsmith

Industrialist Sanjeev Gupta's GFG Alliance revealed a deal today that marks the firm's first step onto the stock market, with plans for a £1bn listed renewable energy platform.

Simec Energy, GFG's energy arm, has struck a deal with global tidal power developer Atlantis Resources, under which Atlantis will buy Simec's 363 megawatt Uskmouth power station in Wales. In return, Simec will own a 49.99 per cent share of Atlantis.

The company will be renamed Simec Atlantis Energy and become part of the GFG Alliance - and because Atlantis was listed on the London Stock Exchange, the deal makes Simec Atlantis Energy the first member of GFG to be listed on a public market.

Mark Knox, director of energy strategy for GFG Alliance and Simec Energy, told City AM that GFG plans to support the growth of Simec into a £1bn listed platform through high-quality energy acquisitions paired with industrial opportunities.

"We believe the company will deliver significant value for investors over the long term," Knox said.

The deal comes after Simec bought hydropower specialist Green Highland Renewables earlier this month for an estimated £75m.

Gupta, the founder and executive chairman of GFG, said the first public listing for GFG was a "very important milestone".

"In addition, the potential for this business to create enormous value in the renewable energy market in the near term is tangible and very exciting.”

The plans are part of a three-year push to provide one gigawatt of renewable energy generation capacity in the UK to power GFG Alliance's industrial operations.

The green power generated by the converted Uskmouth plant will be consumed by GFG's Newport steel plant.

