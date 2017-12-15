BEIS rapped on the knuckles over parliamentary scrutiny

Catherine Neilan

BEIS, the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, has been rapped on the knuckles for failing to respond to parliamentary questions in good time.

BEIS is one of three departments to be criticised for "disappointing performance levels", with the Procedure Committee saying there was "cause for concern" over its response rate. The Department for Education and the Ministry of Justice were also named and shamed.

On average, more than nine out of 10 questions requiring an ordinary written answer were responded to within five sitting days. However for the three departments identified, it was closer to eight.

The Committee now plans to monitor each department’s response rate in the current session "and will not hesitate to challenge ministers if performance does not improve".

It welcomed improvements at the Department for Culture, Media and Sport as well as the Home Office.

Committee chair Charles Walker said: “The role of Parliamentary questions in the scrutiny of Government policies cannot be overstated, so it is disappointing that some departments continue to provide an unacceptably high number of late answers.

“If these departments do not improve this session then our committee looks forward to the ministers responsible providing an explanation and presenting a clear action plan to ensure improvements."

He added: “While the timeliness of responses is of importance to members, the quality of those answers is just as vital. The Committee will be launching an exercise to monitor the quality of answers provided by departments, and we look forward to receiving the views of members from across the House.”