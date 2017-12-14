Sadiq Khan taken to task for doubling Night Czar Amy Lamé's pay

Helen Cahill

Sadiq Khan was taken to task today for doubling the pay of his Night Czar Amy Lamé, even though she is yet to meet with all of the London boroughs.

The mayor was quizzed this afternoon by London Assembly member Susan Hall, who said Lamé had only met with 18 of the 32 London boroughs during her time in office.

Read more: Amy Lame under pressure for slow start on London's night-time economy

Lamé's pay has more than doubled to £75,000. She previously worked two days a week, and is now a full-time employee.

But City Hall Conservatives have been angered by the news that she has also taken on a second job, replacing Jarvis Cocker on his show on BBC Radio 6. They have also criticised her failure to halt the pace of pub closures across the capital.

Speaking to Khan at mayor's question time, Hall said: "I would have thought your Night Czar would have wanted to meet all of the boroughs."

Khan responded by saying Lamé was meeting as many community leaders as possible, adding that her list of meetings was "a very long list".