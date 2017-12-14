SNP government introduces new intermediate rate of income tax

Catherine Neilan

The Scottish government is planning to introduce a new "intermediate" income tax rate, and pushing up existing higher and top rates, it announced during its Budget today.

A new rate of 21 per cent is being introduced on annual incomes of between £24,001 and £44,273, while the higher rate, on incomes of up to £150,000, will rise to 41 per cent and the top rate will climb to 46 per cent.

A new starter rate is also being introduced, of 19 per cent on incomes between £11,800 and £13,850. The basic rate was frozen at 20 per cent.

"Under the current devolved settlement, income tax is the only major tax power that the Scottish Government has at its disposal," the SNP government said, adding that the new rates meant more than 70 per cent of tax payers would pay less tax next year.

"These proposals will also mean that 55 per cent of taxpayers – those earning up to £26,000 – will pay marginally less income tax than if they lived elsewhere in the UK. For the majority, Scotland will be the lowest taxed part of the UK."