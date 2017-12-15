The only watches to give him this Christmas

Bucherer City AM Admin

Buying a gift for yourself or for the special man in your life is a notoriously tricky task.

With lots of proclamations that they don’t need anything for Christmas, they are also the first that wish to see nothing more than a healthy stack of presents. Whatever type of man you’re shopping for here’s our selection of watches that will hit the mark.

Husband

Girard-Perregaux

1966

£8, 900

A simple and timeless option for the sartorialist in your life, the Girard-Perregaux 1966 personifies classic architecture and style. The round and luxurious dial makes this timepiece stand out from the rest. The watch features outstanding in-house movements and a distinctive alligator leather strap.

Grandfather

Carl F. Bucherer

Manero Peripheral

£12, 700

Carl F. Bucherer are one of the few manufacturers that creates their own calibers that have gone on to revolutionise the world of horology. A modern sized dress watch with a contemporary edge, this timepiece effortlessly transitions from day to night while remaining completely elegant. The classic alligator strap and pin buckle make this an essential watch for any dapper grandfather.

Son

Raymond Weil

Tango

£1, 050

Introduce your son to the finer things in life with a Raymond Weil Tango watch. The chic black dial and roman numerals make this piece a contemporary classic with scope to pair with a range of formal and informal looks. The classic circular

Boyfriend

IWC

Pilot

£3, 690

A luxurious and refined piece from IWC, this standout watch will take pride of place on any wrist. From the brand that produced pilot watches during both world wars, IWC plays off its heritage to produce pilot watches with the most historical legitimacy. This suave accessory will suit the boyfriend who is beginning to understand the architecture and movements of advance watches while still wanting something classic and contemporary.