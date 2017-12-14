Caitlin Morrison

There have been delays at London Waterloo every day this week so far - and now there's a new problem causing disruption.

A problem with a set of points is causing trains to be cancelled, delayed or disrupted. The disruption is expected to continue until 7pm.

South Western Control centre has received reports of signalling problems at London Waterloo, National Rail said.

"The problem is a points failure. Points are part of the track which allow trains to switch from one running line to another," the rail operator said.

"A points failure means that the correct route for a train cannot be set. In the case of London Waterloo, a points failure also renders some platforms out of use as they cannot be accessed. As a result, all trains have to queue before the set of points until either the fault is rectified or the points are manually locked in place.

"Delays compound quickly in this instance and trains will not be able to continue their journey until it is safe to do so and the correct routes can be set. Network Rail, who own and maintain the railway infrastructure, have been advised of this issue and their engineers are en-route to rectify the problem with the set of points.



"South Western Railway hope that the points failure will be resolved quickly; however, until that time, trains may be subject to delay, short-notice alteration or cancellations."