Catherine Neilan

Leaders of the EU27 countries have told the UK government it must decide what it wants from Brexit before trade talks can begin - with the indication that no negotiation will start until March.

As the leaders arrived in Brussels for the European Council today, one topic dominated: the end of phase one and the beginning of phase two of discussions about the UK's departure from the EU.

It is widely expected that sufficient progress will be granted - having been recommended by President Jean-Claude Juncker last week and waved through by the European Parliament yesterday - although German Chancellor Angela Merkel said there were “still a few questions remaining open”.

However much of the focus was on the next stage - with leaders making it clear the ball was in the UK's court.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said: Having now hopefully passed the mark of phase one, I think we need from her to understand how she sees this relationship with the European Union. It is now for the UK to make up its mind."

Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said he had "absolute trust" in Theresa May to stand by what was agreed last week, but warned that even with those guarantees, talks on trade would be many weeks away.

During an interview with Sky News, he said: "There’s no exact timetable at the moment. But the indicative timetable is that we will spend the next three months or so working on the withdrawal agreement, putting into a legal, international agreement what was agreed last week, talking a bit about the two-year transition phase. And once we have that done, we can then talk about the new trading relationship."

Previously, a deadline of March has been given for getting the transitional agreement in place by both May and the EU's chief negotiator Michel Barnier.

Meanwhile European Council President Donald Tusk has suggested the next phase could test the unity of the EU27.

The Eurocrat said the first phase had demanded "courage, realism but – above all – our unity", adding "I have no doubt that the real test of our unity will be the second phase of the Brexit talks."