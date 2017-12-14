Will Ing

Most people associate airports with long waits, overpriced food, lengthy treks to terminals and pottering around in WHSmiths.

However, new data has now revealed half of the world's top eight happiest airports are in the UK, while another is in the Republic of Ireland.

The data, which analysed over 120,000 responses from so-called smiley terminals across 160 airports in 36 countries, found 88.7 per cent of travellers passing through Exeter Airport were happy in the year preceding November 2017 - more than any other airport, and narrowly pipping Leonardo da Vinci-Fiumicinco Airport in Rome, and Cork Airport in Ireland.

Other happy British airports include Newcastle International Airport, London Southend Airport, and Cardiff Airport, which respectively finished fifth, sixth and seventh overall.

Airport Country Customer satisfaction rating 1 Exeter Airport UK 88.7% = 2 Cork Airport Republic of Ireland 88.5% = 2 Leonardo da Vinci–Fiumicino Airport Italy 88.5% 4 Dallas Fort Worth International Airport USA 87.4% 5 Newcastle International Airport UK 87.1% 6 London Southend Airport UK 86.8% 7 Cardiff Airport UK 86.6% 8 Keflavik International Airport Iceland 86.4%

Matt Roach, the managing director of Exeter Airport said he was “very proud of the performance reflected in the responses, and the magnificent achievement of being in the top spot".

The data, published by HappyOrNot, the company responsible for the smiley terminals, also provided other insights into traveller happiness at airports.

Passengers polled at 9am are the happiest, with an average of 85.7 per cent saying they are feeling good. This stands at a considerable 14.4 percentage points more than those polled at 2am, the most miserable hour of the day to be in an airport.

Meanwhile those travelling on a Tuesday in October are likely to feel the most airport ecstasy, while the data suggested travelling on a Sunday in July is a one way flight to desolation.

