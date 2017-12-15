HS2 blasted for wasting taxpayers' money on unauthorised redundancy payouts

Caitlin Morrison

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has slammed HS2 over £1.76m worth of unauthorised payments to staff during 2016-2017.

The payments were first revealed by the National Audit Office in July, and relate to a decision in 2016 to relocate staff from the group's London office to Birmingham. At that time, HS2 chose to run a redundancy scheme for staff who would no longer be needed or who were unwilling to move.

HS2 committed to paying a total of £2.76m in redundancy payments to 94 individuals. In comparison, the PAC said, statutory redundancy terms would have resulted in payments to the same individuals worth a total of only £1m. Since the payments were revealed, HS2 bosses have been grilled by MPs over why the sums were handed over without the necessary permissions.

The PAC branded the payouts "a shocking waste of taxpayers’ money" and said they were allowed to proceed because of a lack of basic financial controls and weak internal processes within the organisation.

The payments, made through compulsory and voluntary redundancy schemes, were offered at enhanced terms "well in excess of those authorised by the Department for Transport", and according to the PAC, there is no means for these sums to be recovered.

"The unauthorised schemes were able to proceed because weak internal processes at HS2 Ltd prevented key decision-making and scrutiny bodies from receiving accurate information," the PAC said.

"HS2 Ltd lacks basic financial controls in other important areas, heightening the risk of fraud and financial errors such as duplicate payments. This situation is exacerbated by an excessively high rate of staff turnover.

"Both the Department and HS2 Ltd need to address these issues as a matter of urgency to ensure that this flagship infrastructure project is delivered successfully and that the company meets the high standards expected of it."

The PAC added: "We remain concerned that the relationship between the Department for Transport and HS2 Ltd was not robust enough to prevent this and that ultimately Simon Kirby, the then-chief executive of HS2 Ltd, has not been held to account for his actions."

Kirby and former chief financial officer Steve Allen both stood down in the wake of the scandal.

An HS2 spokesperson said: "As our new CEO Mark Thurston said when he appeared at the PAC earlier this autumn, HS2 takes its responsibility for spending taxpayers' money extremely seriously so when we get things wrong we will hold our hands up.

"The NAO report is clear that we did not have the approvals we needed to proceed with these redundancy payments and, therefore, that was a serious error. We are now implementing all of the NAO's recommendations in full and Mark and the HS2 executive team will ensure this doesn't happen again."

HS2 is on track and has achieved a lot in its short lifespan. It has been able to do so because of our ability to have the right people in the right jobs at the right time. But while that was the reason for these payments it is clear that we got the process wrong and we are now putting the right systems in place to make sure that does not happen again.

The spokesperon added: "We thank the committee for its work and the opportunity to give evidence to its members. We welcome this report and will review its recommendations."