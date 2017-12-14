Helen Cahill

South African retail giant Steinhoff's shares are down by more than 10 per cent after the group said it will need to reissue its financial figures for 2016.

The embattled conglomerate, which owns Poundland and Bensons for Beds in the UK, has been thrown into turmoil after admitting to accounting irregularities. The firm's chief executive Markus Jooste resigned immediately after the announcement, and shares plunged by 90 per cent.

In a statement today, the company said there were "issues concerning the validity and recoverability of certain Steinhoff Europe balance sheet assets" that needed to be considered, and that the financial statements for 2016 were no longer reliable.

At time of writing, Steinhoff's share price was down by 11 per cent on the Frankfurt stock exchange.

The retail conglomerate has hired AlixPartners and Moelis & Company to help it navigate its accounting irregularities.

AlixPartners will advise on Steinhoff's operations, while Moelis & Company takes charge of discussions with lenders.